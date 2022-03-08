Letter to the editor: Judge Jackson deserves fair evaluation

“I’ll be closely examining Judge Jackson’s record and interpretation of the Constitution,” Sen. Steve Daines said. “Any Supreme Court justice must understand the importance of not legislating from the bench and upholding the Constitution. With that said, I’m disappointed that President Biden chose to appeal to his far-left base with this nomination, rather than listen to voices on both sides of the aisle calling for a Supreme Court nominee who would enjoy strong bipartisan support and consensus.”

Since the only voices many Republicans hear come from the far right, and often a former president who refuses to accept the results of a free and fair election, this comment is typical. Neither Kavanaugh nor Barrett was a bipartisan choice, and in fact, the issues presented about a potential assault committed by Kavanaugh were thrust aside to get him on the bench.

This is just more of Daines' narrow-minded, utterly partisan gibberish. Judge Jackson deserves a fair and open evaluation, and from what I read, she is a fine nominee for a court which is increasingly seen as nothing more than a body intent on legislating for the right. The Republicans consistently do little more than talk out of both sides of their mouths.

Susan Max,

Alberton

