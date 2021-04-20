Letter to the editor: Judges should not be political

Dear Gov. Greg Gianforte:

I have to be brief because I only have 200 words. I can't understand how a politician can assign themselves the authority to appoint, of all things, judges! Who, above all things, should be impartial and not political.

I believe in law and order but an ultra-law-and-order judge is the difference between sentencing a first-timer to Deer Lodge in "gen pop" or giving them a chance at rehab that might save their lives. Judges can't just be straight-up hard-core. They have to be able to show things like mercy, empathy and compassion when necessary, as well as dispensing justice.

I know I sound like I'm telling judges what they should be like, but I'm saying political entities should not be choosing judges. And certainly no one man should have that kind of power anywhere in the U.S.A., let alone Montana.

I really just felt compelled to write this because your actions simply defy simple logic and I haven't seen or heard or read those words anywhere and I really don't get it.

I'm running out of words. Can you explain yourself, sir?

David Perez,

Missoula

