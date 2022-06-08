Letter to the editor: Julia Tai a wonderful addition to Missoula

This past weekend I enjoyed another wonderful symphonic concert led by our new music director, Julia Tai. I am enjoying strong positive feelings about our Missoula community. I commend the selection committee for their choice of Julia. This past year has been a delightful season of varied music where we once again were able to attend in person. I’m looking forward to the free concert this summer and a fun 2022-2023 season under her leadership. I know it will be full of exciting music.