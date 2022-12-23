Letter to the editor: Julia Tai is a treasure

What a delight it was for me to be part of the Missoula Symphony Chorale’s three Holiday Pops Concerts earlier this month. Under the capable and very enthusiastic baton of Julia Tai we performed to packed houses on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoon. Having joined the Symphony Chorale in the late '90s, I have weathered several conductors of the Orchestra and Chorale over the years. Fortunately, for the past 16 years the Chorale has been under the very capable leadership of Dean Peterson. It wasn’t until this past weekend, however, that we really bloomed as a top-notch choral unit – thanks to the joyous and energetic presence of Julia Tai on the podium. For the first time ever the Chorale, performing with the Symphony, had a conductor that not only waved her baton, but sang (or mouthed) our lyrics throughout our performance, gave us our cues, and always with a big smile. We felt we were singing for Julia, who is not just a talented musician, but also a wife and mother. She is truly a treasure, one whom I hope who will be with us for years to come.