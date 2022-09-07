Letter to the editor: Just, fair and common-sense handling

Bill Burt decided to continue his decades long service to Public Safety and Justice by becoming a candidate for Missoula Justice Court.

This should be of no surprise to any who knows of Bill's career, dedication to law enforcement, and the justice system. I have known Bill from the day he was sworn in as a deputy through to the culminating of his retirement.

I worked alongside Bill as a patrol partner and through his supervisory promotions. I personally witnessed Bill's skills, talents, and dedication to the profession and to the just, fair, and common-sense handling of police-related situations, ranging from homicides to the searching for lost children.

As a retired LEO of nearly 40 years, I have been highly involved in both enforcement and judicial processes, and understand personalities of those entrusted with the competent, fair, just, and legal responsibilities involved.

Without reservations, I highly endorse, and support Bill Burt for the position of Justice of the Peace in November and would encourage those Missoula County voters who are concerned with law and order, community and personal safety, and the fair and impartial adjudication in all manner of cases, seriously consider doing the same.

Phillip Tillman,

Missoula