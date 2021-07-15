Letter to the editor: Justice Breyer, please retire

What about retirement for a U.S. Supreme Court justice? This is what Shakespeare said about retirement in general, and it may certainly still apply:

“Give me a staff of honor for mine age, but not a sceptre [royal authority] to control the world."

“And this, our life, exempt from public haunt, finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything.”

— William Shakespeare (1564-1616)

Stephen Breyer is now 82 years of age and has been a Supreme Court judge for nearly 27 years and on the federal bench for almost 41 years. There’s been a movement to replace Breyer while Democrats hold the presidency, but Breyer is undecided. Breyer said two factors would weigh heavily in his decision.

“Primarily, of course, health,” he said. “Second, the court.”

Breyer said he is enjoying his new role as the court’s leading liberal voice, after the death last year of Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year, who herself could have retired prior to the end of the Obama administration, rather than passing in office.

It should be time for a younger, and an actual liberal, to join the Supreme Court. Breyer, please retire.