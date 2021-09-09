Letter to the editor: Justice served in 2 recent incidents?

It is with some grief that I read two articles in the Saturday Missoulian concerning recent infractions with the police department.

One article indicated Staryal Johnston, a white individual, strangled his partner and evaded police by running away and was tazed to apprehend him; no shots were fired and he survived; yet his partner succumbed to his alleged actions. The other story was about Johnny Lee Perry II, a Black man who was swinging a machete when police arrived, and they tried to apprehend him using a “sponge grenade.” This didn’t stop him so he was shot, and eventually died.

Nowhere was it cited that tazers were used or could have been used, yet shots were fired and Lee Perry II died as a result of these bullets. One wonders why tazers were used against the white guy and not the Black guy.

Is this justice? I might not know the whole story of both situations but on the surface, I am deeply concerned as a person of color.

Patrick Weasel Head,

Missoula

