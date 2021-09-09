 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Justice served in 2 recent incidents?
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Justice served in 2 recent incidents?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is with some grief that I read two articles in the Saturday Missoulian concerning recent infractions with the police department.

One article indicated Staryal Johnston, a white individual, strangled his partner and evaded police by running away and was tazed to apprehend him; no shots were fired and he survived; yet his partner succumbed to his alleged actions. The other story was about Johnny Lee Perry II, a Black man who was swinging a machete when police arrived, and they tried to apprehend him using a “sponge grenade.” This didn’t stop him so he was shot, and eventually died.

Nowhere was it cited that tazers were used or could have been used, yet shots were fired and Lee Perry II died as a result of these bullets. One wonders why tazers were used against the white guy and not the Black guy.

Is this justice? I might not know the whole story of both situations but on the surface, I am deeply concerned as a person of color.

Patrick Weasel Head,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News