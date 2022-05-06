 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Justices must not be permitted to impose religion

The first sentence of the First Amendment says: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion..."

This prohibition must apply to courts and states.

The Catholic Church has always banned abortion, and even contraception. Justices Alito, Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Barrett are Catholics. Abetted by Evangelicals, they must not be permitted to impose their religion on America.

Believing a clump of cells at 3 months is a person with a soul is a religious belief.

Such disregard for the Constitution is dangerous.

Claire Kelly,

Stevensville

