Letter to the editor: Kaltschmidt fails to say what Zinke will do differently

It’s telling that the best the Republican Party can do to support their candidate for the western Montana congressional seat is Don Kaltschmidt’s rant on July 7. It can be summarized as name-calling (Monica Tranel is “Nancy Pelosi’s socialist puppet”), plus, “Everything you are unhappy about is President Biden’s and Representative Pelosi’s fault.” While he said he could, “write a list a mile long highlighting every failure” (obviously, none of which are Tranel’s), Kaltschmidt seems to be short on what to say about what Ryan Zinke would do differently.

Instead, he goes on about Zinke’s long-ago military service. There may be different views of how stellar that actually was, but one thing is clear —it did not translate into stellar civil service (which he was forced to leave).

So, I’ll finish Kaltschmidt’s thought about what Zinke would do if elected to try again to serve us. If you don’t care about ethics or votes actually counting, and if you want someone who would govern based on lies instead of facts, would let you have guns that can turn school kids into pulp, and would force victims of pedophiles to have their babies, then Ryan Zinke is your man.

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula