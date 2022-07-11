 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Kaltschmidt misuses word 'socialist'

Montana Republican Party Chair Don Kaltschmidt’s description of Democratic congressional candidate Monica Tranel brings to mind two works of literature.

First, Kaltschmidt is akin to Humpty Dumpty as portrayed by Lewis Carroll in "Through the Looking Glass." The somewhat rotten egg is famous for saying, "When I use a word…it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less." So it is with Kaltschmidt’s use of the word “socialist.”

Like many Republicans, Kaltschmidt hurls this poor overused and misused word with the aim of causing fear and panic among voters. But anyone with a brain knows the accusation is ridiculous.

And Kaltschmidt ends up resembling the Jack in the Box protagonist of yet another literary classic, "The Queer Little Man."

Like the Queer Little Man, Kaltschmidt will no doubt keep popping up to try to scare voters with his inanities. If only we could put him back in the box and close the lid.

Sharon Barrett,

Missoula

