Letter to the editor: Kaneff will bring 21 years of experience to Justice of the Peace position

In response to Zoe Buchli’s article of March 16 (I was unable to respond to her inquiry on March 15).

My name is Daniel Chris Kaneff and I am running for Justice of the Peace.

I was born in Missoula in 1970 and returned to Missoula in 1995 after an 8-year tour in the Marine Corps, which included Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. I attended the University of Montana and earned a B.S. in business administration in 2002 while serving as a full-time police officer for the city of Missoula. I was hired by the Missoula Police Department in 2000 and recently retired after 21 years of honorable service.

What I bring to the position would be 21 years of law enforcement experience serving my community as well as more than 20 years of military service that started in 1988 when I joined the Marine Corps. This service continued in the Montana National Guard where I served two more tours in Iraq in 2005 and 2010/2011, as an infantry platoon leader and company commander, respectively. I understand what it takes to serve as a leader where it is imperative to conduct yourself above reproach.

Daniel Kaneff,

Frenchtown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0