Letter to the editor: Keegan Witt running for MCPS Trustee

The framework of public education was built on creating institutions that help students achieve academic excellence and prepare for life as a community member upon graduation. In these unprecedented times I am running for MCPS Trustee in order to strive for good governance, teamwork, and removing politically based actions from the school system.

When politics are placed in the way of our educators, like micromanaging curriculum and instructional materials based on politically motivated belief systems, we are slowing the progress of our community as a whole. It is time to trust our administrators and educators. I will support teachers and administrators who deserve our respect and support — paving the way so they can do what they do best — teach.

I am running for trustee to represent broad community interests and have thoughtful dialogue and respectful interactions. Trustees' responsibilities do not include managing, administrating, or teaching. Instead — if elected I will bring my dedication to this governing body to guide, question when appropriate and to trust the word of professionals. Governing is about teamwork and finding consensus, which is why I endorse Wilena Old Person and Meg Whicher during this election cycle.

Keegan Witt,

Missoula

