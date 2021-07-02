Letter to the editor: Keep close watch over redistricting

Interesting opinion July 1, covering the redistricting of congressional districts.

The title starts out fine except for the use of the word "fair" (to whom). I’m not so sure this word should be used in this opinion.

Certainly, this process is an arduous task for all involved. To listen to all the reasons for boundary positions must be quite difficult.

The authors state that the Democratic members are introducing “discretionary criteria.” Let me translate this. Place all like-minded people into the same district to ensure a win. They make this obvious when they state the reservations communities must remain contiguous so as to elect the candidate of their choice.

Public input is essential in this process but allowing such soft criteria mentioned in the opinion to hold sway over more rigid criteria does not pass the smell test.

No matter how or whom uses the criteria, the concept is to prevent gerrymandering. This needs to be watched closely.

Matt West,

Townsend

