Letter to the editor: Keep COVID precautions in mind

Last weekend I attended a memorial with 45 relatives and about 20 guests, and 13 and counting ended up with COVID. Some are having a rough time. I was spared, thanks to my second booster, a little masking and luck. It probably came in with a relative that flew in, did not let a little cold stop them, did not mask or distance and did not do a simple COVID test. Most at the gatherings were not masked like we used to do.
As you gather to celebrate the graduates and other festivities keep the COVID precautions in mind. Provide masks, distance, ventilation, perhaps home test kits and opportunities for Zoom connections for those that should be keeping their germs to themselves. While it is not cool anymore to do the basic precautions, be brave and send your guests home with good memories and not the virus. Most jets probably have a few unmasked COVID passengers so be especially careful with your air travel guests. Good luck.
G. Hoppe,
Missoula