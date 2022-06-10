Letter to the editor: Keep COVID precautions in mind

Last weekend I attended a memorial with 45 relatives and about 20 guests, and 13 and counting ended up with COVID. Some are having a rough time. I was spared, thanks to my second booster, a little masking and luck. It probably came in with a relative that flew in, did not let a little cold stop them, did not mask or distance and did not do a simple COVID test. Most at the gatherings were not masked like we used to do.