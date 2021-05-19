Letter to the editor: Keep firearms off campuses

I found this past state legislative session to be extremely frustrating because, among other interests, I have a special interest in advocating for the reduction of gun violence in our communities.

I wrote furiously to committees throughout the session, even writing to Gov. Greg Gianforte, asking him to veto, among other bills, House Bill 102. Regardless, the Republicans legislators got their way, and HB 102, among other gun bills, was signed into law.

Now the Board of Regents must decide whether to fight this law regarding guns on campus, as well as a reduction of their authority to govern campus policy, or whether to litigate the issue. I urge the Board of Regents to litigate the issue.

Being the grandparent of five young adults, and knowing how underdeveloped young adults brains are, in addition to knowing how COVID has devastated young people's mental health, I am most especially concerned about the possible increase in suicide, a rate which Montana already claims to be one of the highest in the country. Suicide is very real and can be a quick solution to seeing no other way out.