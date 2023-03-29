I think we should take a closer look at the proposal to rehab the old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula before jumping on board. The proposal is from a Denver-based company, North of the Border LLC. Along with a rehab of the old hospital, the proposal includes the demolition of a CCC-era garage, construction of two commercial buildings and 15-16 residential three-story condos, none of which are likely to be for any of our residents in need of affordable housing.

The Fort Missoula Historic District is one of the jewels in the crown that make up our Missoula community. The construction of commercial and residential buildings will significantly change the historic character of this spot, negatively impact the green space, open views, and the tranquility.

The Fort Missoula Historic District is a place worth preserving not only for its historic value but also for all of us to enjoy. I do not think that commercial and residential buildings fit within the character of this place. I would hate to see it be lost. It is a loss we will not be able to get back. Let's keep this special place special. For all of us.

Thula Weisel,

Missoula