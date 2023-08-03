The Missoulian’s July 28 editorial, “Huckleberries to historic feuds,” is entirely misleading. It equates the controversy over a proposed disruptive development at Fort Missoula with the one experienced over the fate of the Missoula Mercantile. The editorial decries the efforts of local residents to stand in the way of a development that supposedly “preserves” something bound to “collapse under its own dereliction.”

Denver-based developer Ken Wolf — and before that the Western Montana Mental Health Center — owned the historic Old Post Hospital for years. Both took on the property voluntarily and knowing the zoning, and upkeep was entirely their responsibility. Now Wolf’s development application admits to several structural challenges on the property. He proposes a high-income commercial and residential redesign of Fort Missoula, bribing the community to endorse his project in exchange for his “restoring” of the historic hospital building.

Residents value local history. We want to continue fifty years of progress in preserving the historic atmosphere at the Fort and the opportunities to quietly reflect on what has happened there. Adding a busy commercial/residential development would be like putting a drag strip inside of Glacier Park. There are other highly viable solutions for restoring the hospital that would keep the historic uniqueness of place.

Gary Matson,

Milltown