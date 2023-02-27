HB 462 should be rejected. HB 462 takes money currently supporting the wildlife conservation program, Habitat Montana, to fund income tax reductions. Notwithstanding a parade of agencies lobbying for the money at the February 16th hearing of the House Appropriations committee, the governor’s assistant budget director was clear. He stated: "we tried to use any on-going revenue flow to help cut individual income taxes, point blank.”

This bill raids a highly-respected wildlife conservation program for tax breaks mainly benefiting the rich. The governor’s income tax cut will equate to $70 annually for a median Montana family but would give a $6,000 annual tax cut to the richest 1 percent. So the median Montanan would trade a blue-ribbon conservation program for six dollars a month, to help the richest Montanans.

Over 3 million acres of public lands in Montana are legally, but not physically, accessible to Montanans. Private lands block that access. Habitat Montana works with land-owners to open these lands to recreationists. House Bill 462 would reduce the resources Habitat Montana has for future work by approximately 75%.

Reject HB 462. Keep Habitat Montana well-funded. Protect Habitat Montana’s ability to work to conserve wildlife habitat and increase public access.

Darrell Brown,

Missoula