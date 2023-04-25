Mr. Regier, regarding your statement quoted in the Missoulian April 21, "I specifically said don't make the debate personal and don't take it personal. We need to keep it to the issues": How in the world is Ms. Zephyr meant not to take anti-trans bills personally? I imagine you long for a time when heterosexual cis-gendered male legislators could sit in Helena imposing legislative control over people they could only vaguely picture. But now that there are women, people of color, and LGBTQ folk serving in the Legislature, you're no longer able to pretend that politics isn't personal. You are forced to look into the eyes of the individuals whose sexuality, reproductive lives and identities you seek to control. Your decisions in Helena have deeply personal, intimate impacts, and real lives hang in the balance. Outrage and grief are valid responses, and you can expect more of them, especially when you seek to silence them.