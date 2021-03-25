Letter to the editor: Keep Jumbo closed to give elk a chance

Monday, March 22, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Missoula Parks and Recreation opened Mount Jumbo. They admitted the elk were still occupying their spring range but decided to allow recreationists and their dogs to displace them and run them off.

There is a biological reason the elk were still on Jumbo. The elk were grazing on the “early green-up,” which is high in protein and great for cows that are carrying calves.

This was a bad decision. You should have kept Jumbo closed until April 1, and your management guidelines allow for that. Spring is critical for these animals and 10 additional days is significant to their well-being.

Jumbo was purchased with conservation money for the primary purpose of protecting the elk during the winter and early spring. We humans have multiple opportunities to recreate in Missoula, i.e., the riverfront, Pattee Canyon, the North Hills, Mount Sentinel and the Rattlesnake Wilderness. Parks and Rec and Montana FWP must do better than this.

I am a co-founder of the Missoula Open Space and Conservation Program (1980), and was directly involved with all conservation purchases to preserve Mount Jumbo.

Cass Chinske,

Missoula

