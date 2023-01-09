Letter to the editor: Keep Missoula Montana

Dear Missoula,

It has been my very great pleasure to spend the past six weeks working here. I attended undergraduate school here in the late '80s, and later on graduate school. My family is from Bobcat country, though.

Watching what has been done to the beautiful Gallatin Valley, including the obliteration of our dark sky, pollution of our waters, running our wells dry, violent crime, road rage, and erosion of our sense of community has been so discouraging. It has become a place unfriendly to small families and genuine Montanans.

Spending time in Missoula has been a breath of fresh air. It's been such a spiritual experience to be able to lay in bed at night and to look at Mount Jumbo, without a bunch of external lights. It's been comforting to be able to drive in a community that still is polite and forgiving of mistakes. It's been wonderful to be in a community where folks are still friendly to each other.

I implore you, as you begin to seek a new mayor, to fight to continue to still look and feel like a part of Montana. Pick someone who will respect the land and the people. Keep Missoula Montana.

Maria Nash,

Bozeman