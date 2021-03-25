Letter to the editor: Keep the public vote on nuclear energy

Rep. Derek Skees has introduced HB 273, a bill that eliminates the public’s right to vote on siting of nuclear facilities in Montana. During the hearing, Rep. Skees argued that voters did not know what they were doing when they voted for the initiative. Really? These are the same voters that elected him! The potential dangers of nuclear energy are well understood by Montana voters.
Forty years ago, the Montana voters to passed Initiative 80 (I-80) with an overwhelming 65% of state voters supporting it. This initiative empowered Montanans with the right to vote for or against siting a new nuclear powered generating facility in Montana. It was a hotly contested ballot measure with a great deal of press coverage and citizen involvement. Opponents spent a record amount of money attempting to defeat the initiative – they failed.
Last week, Rep. Derek Skees introduced HB 273, a bill that eliminates the public’s right to vote on siting of nuclear facilities. During the hearing, Rep. Skees argued that voters did not know what they were doing when they voted for the initiative. Really? These are the same voters that elected him! The potential dangers of nuclear energy are well understood by Montana voters.
A year after approving I-80, the most significant nuclear accident in U.S. history occurred: Three Mile Island. That incident justified the public’s concerns regarding nuclear energy, and it continued to be justified with subsequent disasters in Chernobyl (1986) and Fukushima (2011).
Nuclear generating facilities are typically sited on large bodies of water for cooling purposes. Flathead Lake would be ideal as would Ennis Lake and Fort Peck just to name a few. Plus there is no guarantee that the storage safety necessary to contain nuclear waste for thousands of years will not eventually have severe future environmental impacts…especially in seismically active Montana.
Montana voters gave themselves the exclusive power to approve or disapprove the siting of nuclear power facilities through passage of Initiative 80. Some legislators now seek to take that voter power away. That is wrong. I say, if it’s safe, let Montanans decide. Montana voters are smart.
John Wilson,
Helena