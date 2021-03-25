Letter to the editor: Keep the public vote on nuclear energy

Rep. Derek Skees has introduced HB 273, a bill that eliminates the public’s right to vote on siting of nuclear facilities in Montana. During the hearing, Rep. Skees argued that voters did not know what they were doing when they voted for the initiative. Really? These are the same voters that elected him! The potential dangers of nuclear energy are well understood by Montana voters.

Forty years ago, the Montana voters to passed Initiative 80 (I-80) with an overwhelming 65% of state voters supporting it. This initiative empowered Montanans with the right to vote for or against siting a new nuclear powered generating facility in Montana. It was a hotly contested ballot measure with a great deal of press coverage and citizen involvement. Opponents spent a record amount of money attempting to defeat the initiative – they failed.

Last week, Rep. Derek Skees introduced HB 273, a bill that eliminates the public’s right to vote on siting of nuclear facilities. During the hearing, Rep. Skees argued that voters did not know what they were doing when they voted for the initiative. Really? These are the same voters that elected him! The potential dangers of nuclear energy are well understood by Montana voters.