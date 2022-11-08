Letter to the editor: Keep the rainbow

The Montana State Library Commission voted to officially adopt a new logo depicting a prism splitting a beam of light into four different colors — an arrangement that is most commonly described as a rainbow. However, this rainbow is peculiar. Its colors are, for lack of a better term, ugly. Far from the brilliant iridescence of an after-rain display, these hues look as if they’re viewed from a dirty car window. One wonders why they, out of all other options, were the final choice to represent the rebranding of the Montana State Library. The answer? The colors are muted because a real rainbow looks too much like a Pride flag.

What does it say about the maturity of a group of people who are so afraid of Pride, they aren’t even willing to depict a rainbow in the one place where it occurs in nature? Are we going to cover our windows with newspaper every time the sun peeks through the clouds after a rainstorm? Are we going to take down every painting that evokes the rainbow, a symbol of hope and redemption for hundreds of years? Think of the children!

Be an adult. Keep the rainbow.

Will Walker,

Hamilton