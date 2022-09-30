Letter to the editor: Keep Tom France in the legislature

My eight years serving as a Montana state senator was a great honor and it certainly was an education. Among the lessons I learned was the art of cooperation and action. Constituents are lucky as there are many legislators who practice the art. One of them is Representative Tom France running for re-election in House District 94.

My wife and I have operated a cattle and horse enterprise in Missoula County and understand range and grazing operations. Tom has worked for many years with the cattle industry and others to optimize the public and private rangeland industry with real success. This area of Tom’s professional work is ongoing and produces meaningful dialogue between industry and public lands management.

On another note, I was recently meeting with an executive of a company with a long history of timber harvest and reforestation. He expressed his respect for Tom as a real advocate for cooperative work between his industry and public lands interests.

Cooperation is needed more than ever between legislators, business and public interest groups! Lets keep Tom France in Legislative District 94!

Clifford Larsen,

Missoula