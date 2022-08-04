Letter to the editor: Keep up the good work, Sen. Tester

Thank you, Senator Jon Tester.

What you are doing on behalf of our veterans is wonderful. I am so grateful.

I was too young to understand the Vietnam War but I am married to a vet.

I see the recent wars through his eyes, his knowledge and explaining the health and mental issues of his friends. He is teaching me empathy and compassion.

We had a ceiling fan. The whop whop sound and the turning of the blades reminds him of the helicopters which may or may not come to his aid.

"It is only a fan for Godsake."

Never underestimate what we need to do for our veterans. They helped in giving me this beautiful life.

Jon, please keep up the good fight. We've got your back.

P.S. The fan was removed.

Dawn Bennett,

Missoula