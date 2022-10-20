Letter to the editor: Keep up the momentum in midtown

Missoula's midtown is an exciting place to be these days. Our second Dram Shop location here is busy, and serves a clientele that includes people living nearby, those shopping in the area, and visitors from out of town. The updates to the Southgate Mall, Tremper's shopping center, and other businesses also have added to the vibrancy of the area.

I'm excited about the proposed updates to the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The new, third sheet of ice, planned agricultural education and exhibition building, and added green space, promise to bring even more people to this part of town. Midtown is on a roll, which benefits local employees, customers, businesses, and provides educational and recreational opportunities for all of Missoula County.

Let's keep up the momentum in midtown, and vote for the Missoula County Fairgrounds Bond.

Zach Millar, owner, The Dram Shop,

Missoula