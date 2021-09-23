Letter to the editor: Keep your dogs leashed

I'm a trail runner, and on Mt. Sentinel, I had my second incident with an aggressive dog this week. I wasn't bitten, but the dog menacingly barked in my face and ran into me before its owner intervened.

Last week, four dogs surrounded me and barked incessantly, bumped into me, and bared their teeth while nipping at me. In 2020, I had three such incidents, and was bitten in two of them. One of them drew blood, and I had to get a the full series of post-exposure rabies shots because the dog wasn't identified in time, and I didn't get the owner's info.

I am a dog person, and used to get excited when seeing dogs on the trail, but I now get jumpy and anxious every time a dog approaches; it's taken a toll on my love for trail running. I'd never experienced any incidents until recently, and I must be on the worst string of luck imaginable. I hate to say this, but a few irresponsible dog owners have made Missoula's trails less fun and safe.

To all Missoula's dog owners — even if your dog is friendly, it can freak people out. Please use a leash.

Mark Reiser,

Missoula

