We've been fooled into thinking that legislators and Fish Wildlife & Parks are striving for our best interests. Make no mistake that these entities are businesses that are primarily interested in their perpetual existence. More so, their best tool is to let people believe that legislators and FWP are the "experts" and that decisions and actions are best left to them – it's similar to thinking to leave medical expertise to the doctors, not others. I plead with Missoulian readers to question the motives of Fish Wildlife & Parks and of our legislators. Complacency and a lack of information, and the difficulty to figure out how to get involved with public comment gives both our legislators and FWP extreme power in decision making. The keepers of our wildlife and ecosystems in Montana need constant overview to be accountable. What we don't know "does" hurt us. Legal torture by trapping continues and is both thriving and increasing in Montana. The cheerleaders of this barbaric activity lie to us and are backed up by our government and FWP. Our wolves are being slaughtered and bear and mountain lion chasing/killing dogs are legal, all under the fraudulent guise of "managing."