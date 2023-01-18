Letter to the editor: Keeping track of classified documents

Who's minding the store? Is there anyone keeping track of where the nation's classified documents are being sent? I have no idea of the rules concerning who can check these records out, but shouldn't someone be keeping track? Perhaps they could send a reminder note to return the records and charge a hefty late fee. Public libraries do this — maybe they could help out whoever is overseeing this. It seems like no one even noticed the files were missing. It's a shocking oversight and a possible danger to our nation's security.