Letter to the editor: Kill wolves to hunt more elk?
Letter to the editor: Kill wolves to hunt more elk?

If we are going to kill wolves to increase the elk population, why are we expanding the shoulder season, which will kill cow elk, which we need to expand herds? Also, aren't elk herds growing naturally even with our current wolf population?

As Tucker Carlson says, just asking.

Stan Duffner,

Missoula

