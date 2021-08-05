Letter to the editor: Kill wolves to hunt more elk?
Related to this story
Most Popular
A big thank you to Gary Matson (July 29 letter to the editor) for his kind and thoughtful letter about the character of our president. The quo…
Not carded yet?
Between relentless heat and smoke-filled skies, Montana (or fill in your own Western state) feels like the Underworld, a punishment for the si…
Thank you, David Darby, for your clear, fact-based guest column in Sunday’s Missoulian. You addressed a major political conundrum facing our s…
Below is part of a verse I wrote after debating politics with right-leaning family members recently in the southeastern Montana county where I…
I was walking on the Kim Williams Trail last week with a friend of mine when a bicyclist came up behind us: "You need to move, I need to be wh…
There’s no doubt the issue of trapping wolves can be an emotional subject, and the creation of the new Sanders County Chapter for the Foundati…
Promoting hunting and killing mid-term pregnant cow elk on their winter range on public land with the aid of snowmobiles seems beyond comprehe…
Regarding Tucker Carlson in Livingston (July 26 Missoulian), my response:
I have lived in Missoula 29 years and have watched the quality of life disintegrate as vagrants beg at busy street corners and in store parkin…