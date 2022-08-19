Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers has housing industry knowledge

The last thing in the world the taxpayers of Missoula need are increased taxes to support expansion of homeless camps and homeless shelters because non-profits no longer want to do that. The more money poured into transients, many of whom do not come from Missoula, the more they will come to Missoula. The more we the taxpayer foot the bill for expanded homeless shelters and homeless encampments, the larger the encampments will become. We need someone with knowledge in the housing industry to tackle our housing crunch without harming the taxpayers more. That person is Kim Chambers for Missoula County Commissioner. She has developed hundreds of homes in the Missoula community and knows how to get things done.