Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers is best hope to save Missoula

Kim Chambers who is running for county commissioner is Missoula’s best hope to save the Missoula we are losing every day.

She is already looking into the county budget and the irresponsible spending by her opponent who has increased taxes every year he’s been in office.

Kim believes taxpayer dollars should be spent on Missoula’s citizens, roads and facilities, not wasted on open space. Missoula has natural open space, why should taxpayers have to pay for what’s already here?

Missoulians are being taxed out of their homes and their lifestyles. If you think this should stop please vote for Kim Chambers for county commissioner.

Tori Fort,

Missoula