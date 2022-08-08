 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers is best hope to save Missoula

  • 0

Kim Chambers who is running for county commissioner is Missoula’s best hope to save the Missoula we are losing every day.

She is already looking into the county budget and the irresponsible spending by her opponent who has increased taxes every year he’s been in office.

Kim believes taxpayer dollars should be spent on Missoula’s citizens, roads and facilities, not wasted on open space. Missoula has natural open space, why should taxpayers have to pay for what’s already here?

Missoulians are being taxed out of their homes and their lifestyles. If you think this should stop please vote for Kim Chambers for county commissioner.

Tori Fort,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News