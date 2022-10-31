 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers is dedicated to making a difference

Are you tired of the high cost of housing? Are you struggling to pay your rent? Do you live on a fixed income and struggle with endless tax hikes? There is a solution. Vote for Kim Chambers for county commissioner. She will bring her many years of construction and business experience, can-do attitude, and fiscal responsibility to the Missoula County Commissioners' office. She will focus on serving everyone who lives in Missoula County and help develop a no-nonsense plan for our future. As a third-generation Montanan, Kim Chambers was born and raised in Missoula and cares deeply about the county we love. She's dedicated to making a difference in our community for everyone and stopping the unfocused spending and reckless taxation.

Darrell and Annmarie Chambers,

Missoula

