Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers wants to be your voice

I am Kim Chambers and I am running for Missoula County Commissioner.

The county needs to be ran as a business. Costs for roads, infrastructure, schools and communities need to be based on our county’s current income. A business would not survive by making a budget outside of its means.

These increased taxes are forcing people out of their homes and eliminating more than 15% of first-time homebuyers from qualifying for a mortgage. Without being able to qualify, these first-time home buyers continue to live in an apartment or with family. This causes a shortage of affordable apartments. We need to have the ability to build more affordable homes for first time buyers and open the apartment shortage up. More homes also will provide more taxpayers in our county.

We need to reduce property taxes by taking the revenues from lottery and gambling out of our general fund and focus that revenue to fund our schools. Revenues from marijuana sales should go to roads for ”Pot for Potholes”. Grazing leases and timber sales could be additional revenue. These are a few of my ideas for reducing the impact on our citizens, I want to be your voice at the table.

Kim Chambers,

Missoula