Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers will bring business and common sense to Missoula

While Montana may be the “Last Best Place,” Missoula is not. Skyrocketing housing prices, crime, homelessness, increased taxation, reckless spending. We are being taxed out of our homes and lifestyles. Missoula at a crossroads and it’s time for a change; time to elect Kim Chambers for county commissioner.

Kim has 31 years of private-sector business experience. Knowledge in green building practices, property management, real estate, and financing issues make Kim well qualified for the job. Working with neighborhood communities, Kim advocates for affordable homes, fighting against the restrictive, red-tape regulations that bog down builders.

Looking into the county budget and irresponsible spending by her opponent who has increased taxes every year he’s been in office, Kim believes taxpayer dollars should be spent on Missoula’s citizens and infrastructure. Contrary to current practices, taxpayers are not the county commissioners’ ATM machine and taxpayer dollars are not meant to be used as cash withdrawals for pet projects.

Kim Chambers will bring business sense, and common sense, to Missoula County.

E.P. Newsom,

Missoula

