Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers will listen to constituents

This is the first letter to the editor I have written!

I have known Kim Chambers for several years. She is straightforward and pragmatic and I have always enjoyed dealing with her. She takes the time to listen to you before she makes up her mind.

And she is genuinely a nice person!

I think Kim would make a wonderful addition to our Board of County Commissioners. The ability to listen to constituents is a trait we need to see more of in government.

I am totally on board for Kim and hope my fellow residents will join with me to support her with their votes.

Larry Mylnechuk,

Missoula