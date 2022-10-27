Letter to the editor: Kim Chambers will work to reduce property taxes

I have never written a letter to the editor in my life, but I am doing it for the first time to endorse my friend Kim Chambers for county commissioner.

Kim is a businesswoman who has been involved in real estate her whole life. She has watched the permit fees and red tape increase in the last several years, and has seen first-hand how this is adding to the costs of building a house so that affordability is a huge issue. I believe she will also work to reduce property taxes.

Also, as I have known Kim for many years, I know she is a good person with strong family values and ties to this great community where she has spent her whole life. Please vote for Kim Chamber for county commissioner.

Sandy Blair,

Missoula