Letter to the editor: Kind strangers paid for veteran's meals

On the way home from Hamilton I stopped to get a sub. A young man followed me into the store and ordered after I did. I went to pay for my sandwich and he offered to pay. I was wearing my Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club hat.

I gave him a short explanation of my time on a Vietnam Swift Boat and the fact that I didn't want to see a fish or squid for 10 years when I got back to the Chesapeake Bay.

This is the fourth time this has happened to me in Hamilton. Three other times I went to pay for my chow in a restaurant and was told it had already been paid for.

All I can say is, God bless Montana.

Frank Novotny,

Victor

