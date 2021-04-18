 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Kind strangers paid for veteran's meals
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Kind strangers paid for veteran's meals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This has happened to me:

On the way home from Hamilton I stopped to get a sub. A young man followed me into the store and ordered after I did. I went to pay for my sandwich and he offered to pay. I was wearing my Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club hat.

I gave him a short explanation of my time on a Vietnam Swift Boat and the fact that I didn't want to see a fish or squid for 10 years when I got back to the Chesapeake Bay.

This is the fourth time this has happened to me in Hamilton. Three other times I went to pay for my chow in a restaurant and was told it had already been paid for.

All I can say is, God bless Montana.

Frank Novotny,

Victor

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News