Letter to the editor: Knudsen not protecting Montanans

As a Dec. 28 New York Times report makes absolutely clear, there is a strong association between a state’s vaccination rate and the number of its residents who die from COVID-19. There is no doubt that lower vaccination rates lead to more COVID-19 deaths. Just consider Montana, where we’re behind 36 other states in the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated, and, since vaccines have become available, we have had the fourth-highest monthly COVID-19 death rate — 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents — in the country.

There are various reasons why Montana’s vaccination rate is so low, but one of them is surely the political machinations of Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Over the past year Knudsen has feverishly sought to build his political brand by opposing every proposed federal vaccine mandate — even for health care workers — in court. Such opposition to mandates translates directly into lower vaccination rates, and indirectly reinforces anti-scientific vaccination skepticism and resistance.

We can only hope that when Montana voters again see Knudsen’s name on the ballot, they will remember that this was the guy who advanced his political career not by protecting Montanans, but by sending them to an early grave, and vote accordingly.

Dick Barrett,

Missoula

