Letter to the editor: Koopman off base

A recent editorial by Roger Koopman of Bozeman (Missoulian March 25) left me scratching my head, “A free Ukraine would not have been attacked”. I believe he tries to make a case that if Ukraine has less gun control (which they don’t) and if civilians were better armed, Putin would have thought twice about invading and we better get locked and loaded so it doesn’t happen here. He even gets a dig on Obama, forgetting Donald Trump’s close ties to his hero, (“great leader, smart guy” etc.). Tucker and Sean are digging deep these days to feed “the base”.

Mr. Koopman even encourages a need for “Civilian Marksmanship”. As a longtime Hunter Ed instructor, gun safety is important, but I don’t think we’re quite ready to be forming platoons of Hitler Youth for self defense yet.

As most people in the world, my heart bleeds to see the senseless destruction and the women and children refugees, brought on by one megalomaniac's quest for power and war on democracy. I really don’t think shotguns and .30-caliber rifles in the hands of Ukrainian citizens would have swayed Putin’s plans one way or the other. Having an M1 Abrams tank parked in every other driveway may have made a difference though.

Tom Horelick,

Libby

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0