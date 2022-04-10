Letter to the editor: Koopman's logic flawed

So, Roger Koopman blames the invasion of Ukraine, not on a megalomaniac dictator who wants to be the next czar of Europe, but on the Ukrainian people because they didn't have enough personal guns.

Using this logic, I wonder if he blames Poland and France for starting World War II? Does he think that Hitler would not have invaded if the Poles and French would have just had more guns?

Does he blame the children who have been murdered in schools across the country for their own deaths because they weren't carrying their own guns?

Let's just blame the victims of any violence because they didn't arm themselves. The lunatics that shot them are blameless.

I also wonder what, before the invasion, the murder rate in Ukraine was compared to the U.S.?

Now before any of you think that I am one of those leftists that Mr. Koopman is so fearful of, let me assure you that I am an old lifelong Libertarian/Republican who still owns multiple guns and even has a concealed carry permit.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0