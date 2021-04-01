 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Lack of courtesy disrupted democracy
Letter to the editor: Lack of courtesy disrupted democracy

Several weeks ago there was a public meeting in Lolo over the issue of masks. During that meeting, views opposing masks were expressed. Then, that opposition faction disrupted the meeting through gestures and vocally, overwhelming the discussion. Their disrespect and lack of courtesy was wrong and not what Montana and America stands for. 

Conservative or liberal, this democracy exists on sharing opinions, compromise and one person, one vote. I'm ashamed of those agitators. They aren't what we Montanans have stood for ethically and morally.

Erin Houtchens,

Stevensville

