I am appalled at the lack of consideration and respect that is being demonstrated be a number of legislators in Helena. Who are they to assume they have the right to ignore the needs of all Montanans? I am a third-generation Montana who was raised on a farm, and was taught to at least listen to those we may not agree with before passing judgement on them. We were also taught to be respectful of all people regardless of their beliefs and to help our neighbors through thick and thin. Shame on those of you who did not learn those valued lessons. Keep in mind that the shoe may end up on the other foot someday, or are you the type to disregard our Montana traditions for your own selfish beliefs?