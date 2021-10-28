Letter to the editor: Lacking trust in GOP

Since voting in Montana for over 40 years, I have always had trust in our voting system. This recent mayoral election I hand-carried my vote to the Russell Street voting center because I lack trust that the Republican state legislature will protect our vote, but rather suppress the vote of Native Americans and college students (and others) who don't believe the 2020 election was stolen and don't think now voter suppression is needed to stop fraud.

The post office in Montana is now degraded because Republican-appointed U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has systematically suppressed mail service. It is also wrong to disable same-day registration/voting. College IDs are sufficient to identify college voters. These laws just suppress democratic federation free voting and push the big lie of 2020 voter fraud.

It is bad that I now have to hand-carry my vote to the center rather than mail it because Republicans have made us untrusting in our democracy's voting procedures — all because they require total government power.

Mike O'Lear,

Missoula

