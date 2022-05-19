Letter to the editor: Landee Holloway has respected record

Missoula County voters should be aware of the background and ideology of Susan Campbell Reneau, a candidate for Justice of the Peace. The Missoulian, in a March 16 article, quoted Reneau as declaring that, if elected, her court would “not become social warriors.” Given her history, this is a laughable statement. For decades, Reneau has been a fringe social warrior. On a state-wide radio show, Reneau called then-President Obama “an Islamic terrorist.” (April 1, 2016, Voices of Montana, Part 1 at 24:10). She publicly describes herself as a “raging conservative”. (April 1, 2016, Voices of Montana, Part 1 at 5:38).

Reneau has been the subject of repeated reporting by the Montana Human Rights Network on what it calls the anti-Indian movement, including her associations with other reported anti-Indian activists and at least one Militia of Montana leader. (see bit.ly/3N3VzAe).

In short, Susan Reneau has issues with a lot of different kinds of people, and she has not demonstrated what a reasonable person would deem to be a judicial temperament.

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway has a highly respected record on law and order, and a reputation for acting professionally on the bench. She has done great work on ensuring justice through creation of a DUI court. A vote for Justice of the Peace Holloway is the easy choice here.

Brian Upton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0