Letter to the editor: Landee Holloway will maintain integriy in courts

Missoula County voters have a clear choice in the race between incumbent Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway and her challenger Susan Reneau. Judge Holloway’s record demonstrates success in dispensing justice and holding people accountable for criminal offenses. Holloway built and presides over ROAD Court, Missoula’s misdemeanor DUI Treatment and Accountability Court, and she secured grant money to help fund it (see Sept. 2 Missoulian story describing the court’s successes).

Reneau has spent decades engaging in showboat activity on the fringes of right-wing politics. Only when campaigning does she try to appear moderate. More typically, Reneau can be found praising John Trochmann, a Militia of Montana leader who spoke at an Idaho White Supremacist gathering, or writing screeds to government officials and others about how, for example, she opposes federal recognition of more Indian tribes. The Montana Human Rights Network has reported on Reneau in its coverage of anti-Indian activities and activists.

Equal justice under the law is a goal towards which this country still labors. Hostility to entire segments of American citizens should be disqualifying for elected office. Let’s re-elect Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway and maintain integrity in our courts - visit https://landeeholloway.com/.

Brian Upton,

Missoula