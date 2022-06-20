Letter to the editor: Landlords should not be responsible for renters bills

Regarding landlords having to pay for the water of their tenants (Missoulian June 15). We have two units...only two. We have not raised the rent to stupid amounts like most landlords did. We have had some tenants from hell and some fantastic ones. The bad ones caused thousands of dollars in damage. I don't feel the landlord should be responsible for a tenant's bills. They signed up with a lease, agreeing to pay the bills as well as with the water company. They need to be held accountable. Take them to small claims court? Costs more money to the landlord and no guarantee of payment. All you get in small claims is a decision. Landlord has to collect the money. Evict them you say? Have you ever tried to evict someone? Takes months and costs the landlord money. Meanwhile the tenant stays rent free and racks up more bills. How is the landlord responsible for that? This is why rentals are being sold to out-of-staters who don't give a damn. What's next? We pay their electric bill too?