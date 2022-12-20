Letter to the editor: Lane reduction will be bad for business (copy)

Downtown merchants, please fight this newest Higgins choke-down to do business with you. Years ago, West Broadway to one lane was challenging, and remains so when we forget about it on our thricely visit to Missoula each month. The parking meters alone detoured us to Reserve Street and Southgate Mall. Any more constriction and rural western Montana will be supporting the Amazon warehouse near the airport more than ever before. Aaron Wilson said that traffic volumes have stayed the same for approximately 20 years (Missoulian Dec. 16) which, if true, would suggest commerce downtown is flat. Pinching more vehicles off isn't going to help business growth. Everyone knows the big picture of only walking/bicycling in downtown, but please delay this until we Boomers are gone. We've lost almost everything else we cherished when growing up in this country. Please help us shop in your stores with out any more difficulties.