Letter to the editor: Larchmont pays for itself

I don't play golf at Larchmont Golf Course, but my tax dollars paid for it. It has now paid for itself over and over again. It actually contributes money to the general fund. How many things that the county has done can you say that about?

Now a place that calls itself the "Garden City" wants to replace the largest green area in the city with thousands of houses on the busiest and most dangerous roads in the state. This is insane. But I hate to tell you that it's going to happen. Why? It's going to happen because Mayor John Engen owns the city council, the county commissioners and now the judges, while WGM Group owns the mayor.