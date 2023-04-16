The Senate and House have each passed bills that represent different visions for Montana.

On one side, we have Representative Mercer’s House Bill 669, which fails to invest in rural Montana. House Bill 669 takes benefits away from Montana veterans, robs state parks, and steals money from landowners and hunters who wish to protect wildlife and habitat. It means fewer opportunities to hunt and fish. It’s a bill that rejects our rural values and way of life.

On the other side is Senator Lang’s Senate Bill 442, which invests in rural Montana. Senate Bill 442 helps fund rural county roads and access to public lands. It expands funding for our veterans, supports behavioral health and treatment programs called for by Governor Gianforte, and invests in the health of rural Montana’s land and our legacy of small-scale agriculture.

It’s no surprise that a growing coalition of Montanans are supporting Senator Lang’s Senate Bill 442 instead of Rep. Mercer’s House Bill 669. That coalition includes energy producers, veterans, and people involved in agriculture, conservation, and trails and recreation. I hope that lawmakers will side with this coalition, our agricultural communities and the next generation of hunters and anglers. Time will tell.

Tim Aldrich,

Missoula